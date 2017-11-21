Teen boy accused of robbing Easthampton 7-11 with knife

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton police arrested a 17-year-old boy accused of holding a knife to a 7-11 clerk’s throat as he stole money from the store’s cash register Tuesday morning.

According to Easthampton Police Chief Robert J. Alberti, officers were called to the 7-11 on Union Street for the reported armed robbery just before 6:00 a.m. They were told that the suspect had left on foot.

Alberti said Easthampton police dog Gino and his partner were able to locate the suspect on Cottage Street and placed him under arrest.

The police chief said their investigation determined that the teen entered the store, approached the clerk from behind, grabbed her neck, and pressed a knife against her throat as he walked her around the counter to the cash register. The victim opened the register, and the teen got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

He’s now being charged with armed robbery while masked and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60 in connection to the crime. The name of the suspect is not being released due to his age.