Springfield City Council and local businesses give back during season of thanks

SPRINGFIELD (Mass.) WWLP – It’s the spirit of giving during the season of thanks.

Dozens of people lined up in front of 350 Grill in Springfield where local business people, and city councilors passed out more than 300 turkeys to families in need.

One Springfield resident told 22News his family will be happy to see a turkey on the table during their dinner this Thanksgiving

“They’ll be ecstatic to have a turkey, it’s something to eat at least, because there’s some people that don’t have that at all,” Mark Santiago said.

The 90 Meat Outlet has provided the turkeys for this event for the past 20 years. In addition to western Massachusetts residents, many families who have relocated from Puerto Rico received turkeys as well.

“We just want to make sure that they are welcomed, and the way you welcome them is to treat them like family,” Springfield City Council Member Adam Gomez said. “Now they’re residents of Springfield, these efforts are to make sure those residents are serviced and make sure they have a hot meal.”

The turkey recipients were people on public assistance. While they might not have much, they will definitely have a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day.