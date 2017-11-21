South Carolina: No drugs for execution

(WIS) The first execution scheduled in South Carolina in more than six years is set for December 1st, but that will likely be delayed because the state cannot get the drugs to carry it out.

The state does not have the injection drugs needed to execute 52-year-old Bobby Wayne Stone. Stone is sentenced to death by lethal injection for shooting and killing Charlie Kubala, a sergeant with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, in 1996.

Governor Henry McMaster and Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling announced Monday they are seeking a law change to make access to the drugs easier. McMaster and Stirling say a “shield law” is required to conceal the identities of the drug providers.

They say the problem is that drug companies do not want people to know they are connected to capital punishment. Some friends of Charlie Kubala at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office were disappointed for what they feel has been a prolonged process.

