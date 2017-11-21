Residents took advantage of a warm day in November

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – For those who enjoy the warmer weather, Tuesday was a treat! Tuesday afternoon’s temperatures were reached into the upper 50s. Making western Massachusetts about ten degrees above average, which is the upper 40s this time of year.

One Monson resident said she could get a lot more done outside if the weather stayed like this. Carla Mallard-Kusek, Monson, told 22News, “I would never have snow if it was up to me, I can’t stand it when its cold and I still have things I gotta do outside I wanna clean up the garden its still not done, I gotta plant bulbs and I just don’t hav etime to do all of this stuff but if it never snowed I would be thrilled.”

Most people who were out and about just had on a light jackets Tuesday.

One Springfield resident told 22News he, too, would prefer more warmer days in November. Derick Damours, Springfield, told 22News, “I love the warmer weather I’m not a big fan of the cold, I hope it doesn’t snow all winter long.”

Average snowfall for November is 2.5 inches. Average snowfall increasing over the next 2 months.