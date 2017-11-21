Quinoa & Cranberry Stuffed Acorn Squash

It can be eaten as a side dish, or a main course for vegetarians! Shannon Greenwood, Owner of Tandem Bagel Company, showed how to make Quinoa and Cranberry Stuffed Acorn Squash.

Quinoa and Cranberry Stuffed Acorn Squash

2 Acorn Squash

1 Tablespoons Olive Oil

Kosher Salt

1 ½ Cups Cooked Quinoa

1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

2 Cloves Garlic

6 Cups Baby Spinach

¼ Cup Toasted Pecans

¼ cup Dried Cranberries

2 Ounces Crumbled Feta

Optional Garnish – Arugula and Pomegranate Arils

Preheat oven to 425 Degrees

Cut acorn squash in half lengthwise. Scoop out pulp and seeds. Brush with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Arrange cut side down on a parchment covered baking sheet. Bake 25-35 minutes until soft and edges are brown.

While squash roasts:

Heat olive oil in large saute pan over medium heat. Add garlic and ½ of spinach, and cook until wilted. Add remaining spinach and cook until wilted. Remove from heat.

Stir cooked quinoa, pecans, cranberries, salt & pepper into spinach mixture.

Toss feta into spinach/quinoa mixture.

Fill roasted squash with the spinach/quinoa mixture.

Bake for another 10 minutes at 350 degrees.

Garnish with arugula and pomegranate arils.