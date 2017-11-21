Police investigate threat made toward concert in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a threat posted on social media that was made toward a concert being held in Hartford on Wednesday night.

Police say officers were made aware of a recent and specific threat that named the “Dead and Company” concert, which is taking place at the Hartford XL Center on November 21st. Detectives began investigating the online Facebook threat last week and have since received thousands of tips and shares.

Police say the suspect involved is believed to be on the other side of the country and currently has an active arrest warrant. The suspect also has a history of making similar threats towards public events. Hartford Police are now working with their federal partners, including the FBI, to track him down.

Police say all of the evidence suggests that this threat is not credible. However, police will have an increased presence at the XL Center during the concert.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Brian J Foley, said “we want our visitors to know they are safe and to feel welcomed.”

There will be both uniformed officers inside and outside the venue, as well as undercover detectives conducting covert operations.

“Thank you for the many tips and thanks to those who saw something and said something,” said Foley.