Pit bull put down after police say it attacked two people

EST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A pit bull has been put down after West Haven police say it attacked two people.

Police and fire crews responded to a home on Island Lane last Wednesday night.

According to police, the dog severely bit a 44-year-old man on his forearm. He was sent to the hospital.

Officials say a second victim who tried rescuing that man was also attacked by the dog.

The dog was taken under control and eventually euthanized.