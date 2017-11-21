Photos: Crisis on Earth-X DC Crossover Episodes

(CW) – Barry (guest star Grant Gustin) and Iris’s (guest star Candice Patton) wedding brings the gang together, but things go awry when villains from Earth-X attack the ceremony.

All of the superheroes band together with help from their super friends like Citizen Cold (guest star Wentworth Miller), The Ray (guest star Russell Tovey), Felicity Smoak (guest star Emily Bett Rickards), Iris West and Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) to take on their most formidable villains yet. Earth’s mightiest heroes – Green Arrow (guest star Stephen Amell), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), The Flash (guest star Grant Gustin) and White Canary (guest star Caity Lotz) – lead their teams into battle to save the world.

Larry Teng directed the episode with story by Andrew Kreisberg & Marc Guggenheim and teleplay by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller (#308). Supergirl and Arrow air on Monday, November 27, 2017. The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow air on Tuesday, November 28, 2017.

