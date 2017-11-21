Monte’s March raises more than $230,000 to help bring awareness to hunger

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday was day two, the final day, of Monte’s March.

These marchers are raising the awareness for hunger in our state.

22News caught up with dozens of Monte’s March participants in Amherst. They began their march on Tuesday at Congressman Jim McGovern’s district office in Northampton and went to the Amherst Survival Center, followed by the Bridge side Grille in Sunderland and Berkshire Brewing company in South Deerfield.

Host of 93.9’s “The River,” Monte Belmonte, has led the annual march since 2010.

“A lot of times there shouldn’t be but there is shame for people asking for help,” Belmonte told 22News. “It’s worth putting on a space suit and walking 43 miles.”

The radio station posted on their Facebook page that they raised $236,259 to help the food bank provide meals to hungry individuals in the region.

Belmonte had told 22News they were hoping to surpass last year’s donations total of $211,000. He said they raised over $30,000 on Monday.

Monte’s March ended at Magpie Woodfired Pizza in Greenfield.