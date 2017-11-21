Mayflower Marathon helping local food pantries stock shelves

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mayflower Marathon continued its mission on Tuesday to help stock the shelves of local food pantries.



Rock 102 Radio hosts Bax and O’Brien were on the air for hours, trying to drum up support for feeding the area’s hungry this holiday season.



They set up shop outside the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield as lots of school children and corporate sponsors dropped of cases of canned goods and nonperishable foods that the pantry will keep in reserve.

It typically helps keep the shelves full until March. The Boy Scouts stopped by on Tuesday to help load all the food onto three huge trucks.

“They’ll take the food off the scanners that Big Y has provided us and they’ll put all the food on the trucks because we have 3 of them to fill and those kids stay very very busy,” said Radio Host Mike Baxendale.

As of this morning, the Mayflower Marathon raised about $25,000. Last year they raised $125,000 in total.

And there’s still some time left. The drive ends at 10 a.m., Wednesday.