Massachusetts state trooper called angel for aiding driver

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts Marine Corps veteran who had to pull over on a dark stretch of interstate highway last month is calling the state trooper who came to his aid his angel.
State police in a Facebook post Tuesday say the 71-year-old Weymouth man wrote in a letter that he was scared and his cellphone was dying when pulled over on Interstate 93 with a tire problem. His road service was giving him problems.
Then Trooper Steven Hanafin showed up.
Hanafin, himself a former Marine, told the road service it was a bad stretch of highway. He stayed at the scene, gave the man a “Semper Fi,” and then called someone to give the man a jump when his battery died.
Hanafin later called the man to make sure he made it home.
