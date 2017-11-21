Man accused of shooting 2 brothers, killing 1, last summer

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A Boston man has been charged with shooting two brothers, killing one and seriously injuring the other, outside a house party last summer.

Jeffery Tapia was arraigned Tuesday in Salem Superior Court on charges that include murder in the death of 25-year-old Jennsy Hernandez. Authorities allege Tapia shot Hernandez and his brother, Javier, in Lawrence in July.

Jenssy Hernandez was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Twenty-six-year-old Javier Hernandez was taken to a Boston hospital and survived.

The 23-year-old Tapia was indicted on Monday. There was no word on a motive at Tuesday’s arraignment.

Tapia was ordered held without bail on Tuesday. His attorney says he has no comment at this time.