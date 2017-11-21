Lia Toyota donates $10k to American Red Cross

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Red Cross of western Massachusetts received another donation for hurricane relief efforts.

The Lia Auto Group and Lia Toyota of Wilbraham gave a total of $10,000. Lia donated $5000 and Toyota Motor Corporation doubled the donation through their ‘Match Fund.”

Michael Lia, owner of Lia Auto Group, told 22News it’s always great working with the Red Cross to help others, “Red Cross has always had a special place for us, we’ve done many events with them and partnered with over the last couple of years in this area in particular Springfield/Wilbraham area. We’ve seen a lot of events that warranted that help from Red Cross.”

Lia also told 22News their company was able to create a foundation called Lia Cares which allows them to give back to others.