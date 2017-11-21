Last chance to donate to the Bax & O’Brien Mayflower Marathon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the home stretch for the Bax & O’Brien Mayflower Marathon food-raiser.

It’s the annual 52-hour food collection drive hosted by Rock 102’s Mike Baxandale and John O’Brien.

Even well after sunset, there was a lot of actrivity in the parking lot at the Basketball Hall of Fame, all to benefit Springfield’s “Open Pantry.” It’s a community effort fueled by the generosity of Bax and O’Brien’s listeners, and they’re on track for possibly, their most sucessful Marathon in 25 years.

“We are already full on the third truck by Tuesday night,” O’Brian told 22News. “It’s usually about three-quarters full. This is a little bit faster than usual.”

“We’ve had so many more volunteers this year than ever before,” O’Brian added. “Nevermind the donations, which have been amazing. We’ve had volunteers from the Boy Scouts, the high schools, The ROTC program from Central High School was here.”

Food and cash donations have exceeded $106,000.

The Mayflower Marathon wraps up Wednesday morning at 10 a.m., so you still have time to bring in your non-perishable food donation.