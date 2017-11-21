Immigrant and refugee advocacy group holds annual Thanksgiving celebration in Boston

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition brought advocates and lawmakers together for their annual thanksgiving celebration, known as Our Shared Table.

t’s a holiday tradition to bring the whole family together for Thanksgiving.

Advocacy group, MIRA, brought dozens of immigrants, refugees, and lawmakers together for their own Thanksgiving luncheon, sharing a meal and conversation.

Event attendees heard from state lawmakers and officials as well as immigrants who shared their stories.

22News spoke with event speaker Paola Sanchez, an immigrant from Bolivia who came to the U.S. when she was 15. She is a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient, a dreamer who is now pursuing a nursing degree.

“As a community, we can stand up and we can speak up for our rights,” Sanchez said. “We deserve a chance to be in this country.”

This is MIRA’s 13th year holding this event.

