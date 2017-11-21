Holyoke Police to have more officers patrolling city streets

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police just received a $375,000 grant from the federal government. That money will be used to hire more police officers, and tackle the city’s high crime spots.

The grant is part of the Justice Department’s, COPS hiring program. Holyoke Police Chief James Neiswanger told 22News, his department will use the money to hire up to 3 full-time officers.

“What this will allow us to do is get back to our community policing strategies, expand upon what we’re already doing, and increase our workforce out in the streets,” said Chief Neiswanger.

“It also provides them with a leg up when it comes to replacing those who might retire because they have individuals who have already been trained and prepared to take the permanent spot,” Congressman Richard Neal, First District of Massachusetts said.

The Cops Hiring Grant was given to more than 100 police departments across the country, including Holyoke and Lynn in Massachusetts.

Holyoke Police have been awarded this grant at least twice before.