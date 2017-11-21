Holyoke Police Department hangs new flag honoring late officer

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a new flag waving in front of The Holyoke Police Department.

The flag that currently waves in front The Holyoke Police Department is in honor of retired Holyoke Police Sergeant John Griffin.

Seargent Griffin died on April 5, 2016. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII.

Seargent Griffin was appointed as a reserve officer in 1952 and became a permanent member of the department later that year. He retired in 1983 after 31 years of service.

Seargent Griffin’s flag replaces a flag that honored the late Holyoke Police Detective Patrick Higgins.

Each flag was donated by the surviving family members with the wish to have their father’s flag flown over the Holyoke Police Department.

“These officers served this city in a courageous and honorable manner, this is the least we can do to pay honor to those officers and their families,” said Captain Mathew Moriarty of the Holyoke Police Department.

Both men have contributed a combined 70 years to the Holyoke Police Department.

The flag that stood to honor Detective Higgins has been returned to his family.