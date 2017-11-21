Holyoke and West Springfield residents bothered by street racing

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke and West Springfield residents say they are being plagued by street racers as late as 3 a.m. coming off of I-91.

People are allegedly getting off of I-91 in Holyoke and street racing across the border into West Springfield. Residents told 22News the problem has been going on for years, and the noise often wakes them up.

The Holyoke City Council is considering requesting a police officer be stationed on Bobala Drive near the Holyoke-West Springfield border to deter racers coming off of the highway.

“Between midnight to 2 a.m., at least five or six cars are just buzzing up and down the streets. Side streets, back streets, it’s just constant,” John Matlock of West Springfield told 22News. “I don’t know how they can do anything unless they are out there to catch them.”

Holyoke City Councilor Linda Vacon recommended the Chief of Police in West Springfield also be notified, so the street racing can be addressed from Interstate Drive as well.