Greenfield man facing animal cruelty charges after dog was found in poor condition

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of leaving his dog in an apartment for an extended period of time.

Greenfield Police have charged the neglected dog’s owner, 24-year-old Matthew Page of Greenfield, with animal cruelty.



Greenfield Police say they received a call about a dog howling incessantly at 51 Pray Drive around 1 a.m.



The officer discovered a pit-bull/boxer mix had been left alone in that apartment.



Police said the dog’s ribs, hips, and spine were protruding from his body from a lack of food and water. The man living next door said he heard the dog barking all week long.

“I’ve heard the barking like 2, 3 o’clock in the morning it’s just annoying,” said Al Irish of Greenfield. “I didn’t want to raise any issues so I never said anything.”

The dog was taken to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Regional Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, where we are told he “drank and ate feverishly.”



They asked us not to record video of the dog because he’s in such poor condition.



The shelter took him to a vet to be checked out. 22News will check back and let you know how he’s doing.

