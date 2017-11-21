Finding the best booster seat

(NBC News) It’s important to make sure your children are riding in the right booster seat, and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has some recommendations.

“Make sure the lap belt is lying flat across the upper thighs, it’s not riding up on the soft tummy and the shoulder belt is sitting snugly at the center of the shoulder,” said research engineer with the insurance institute for highway safety, Jessica Jermakian.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is out with its recommendations for new booster seats, 13 of 16 new seats received its highest rating of best bet, including the Chicco Go Fit and the Cosco Finale.

Three other seats received the next highest rating, check fit, which means the seats will work for some kids in some vehicles.

One seat not recommended is already on the market: the Safety First Summit by Dorel.

“We know that for kids that are 4 to 8 years old that they are 45 percent less likely to sustain serious injury when they are in booster seat that when they are in the safety belt alone,” said Jermakian.

