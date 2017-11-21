Families, staff, and city officials enjoy Thanksgiving meal at Square One

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Square One Children, Families, Staff, and Elected Officials came together today to give thanks.

This was a time for families to come together and enjoy their time together.

It was their annual Thanksgiving meal at the Tommy Johnson Children & Family Center in Springfield. There were 159 children plus their families.

22News talked with Joan Kagan, President and CEO of Square One, for the real meaning of this meal. She said, “It’s a way of us really engaging with the family and the importance of them being in their children’s lives and children’s learning, and its a time to give thanks for the good things in our lives.”

After a full Thanksgiving meal the students laid down for a nap. The kids seemed to really have enjoyed their early Thanksgiving meal.

