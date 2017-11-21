Emaciated dog found left behind in Greenfield apartment with no water, moldy food

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man accused of moving out of a Greenfield apartment and leaving his dog behind is now facing animal cruelty charges.

According to a post on the Greenfield Police Department’s official Facebook page, an officer was called to 51 Pray Drive around 1:00 in the morning Tuesday for a report of a dog howling incessantly. When the officer got there, she heard the dog barking on the second floor and noticed through the un-shaded windows that there was no furniture or kitchenware inside the apartment.

A neighbor allegedly told the officer that the occupant of the apartment, 24-year-old Matthew Page, had moved out about a week prior. Worried about the dog, Greenfield police said in the post that the officer contacted a key holder to get inside.

Once inside the apartment, the officer was overwhelmed by the smell of feces and urine, and discovered that a quivering, but friendly male pit-bull/boxer mix had been left alone in the apartment. The dog was described as being so skinny that his ribs, hips and spine were protruding from his body. The officer said the dog had a collar on that appeared to be several sizes too big due to the weight loss.

Greenfield police said in the post that there was no water available for the dog, and that the only food available to him was moldy. He was taken out of the fly-infested home to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Regional Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, where he “drank and ate feverishly.” The pup is scheduled to go see a veterinarian as soon as possible.

Page was identified as the primary caregiver of the dog and was placed under arrest for animal cruelty. He was held without bail overnight until his arraignment Tuesday morning. Another person identified as another caregiver will also be summonsed to court.