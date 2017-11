HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – In a bizarre case of abuse, Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s mother forced her to pretend she was sick, made her undergo countless surgeries, shaved her head, had a feeding tube inserted and even made her daughter use a wheelchair.

The web of deceit and torture eventually bred a contempt that led to murder.

In an exclusive interview with Dr. Phil, Gypsy Rose tells her story.

26-year-old Gypsy Rose Blanchard, an alleged victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, is serving a 10-year sentence for second-degree murder for her role in the June 2015 stabbing death of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard.

