Decision on adult stores in East Longmeadow postponed

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An adult novelty store’s future is still uncertain in East Longmeadow.

The East Longmeadow planning board on Tuesday night decided to postpone the discussion of a bylaw that would prohibit adult stores from opening in certain parts of town.

One business owner’s plans to bring an “Adam and Eve” adult novelty store, to East Longmeadow has been met with resistance from residents.



The store sells lingerie as well as adult toys kept in the back rooms, but the town’s planning board is considering a bylaw that would restrict where this type of store could open.

If the bylaw passes, adult novelty stores would not be able to open within 500 feet of residences, and within 1000 feet of churches, schools and libraries.

That proposed bylaw could keep the store from opening at 173-B Shaker Road.



The planning board decided to table discussion of the bylaw and its restrictions until December 5. But one resident has already made up her mind.

“I don’t think East Longmeadow needs it,” Gail Morin of East Longmeadow told 22News. “I don’t want it I’m against it. There’s not many places where there is just open land with nothing around where it could sit without interfering without someone’s day to day life.”

Scott McGregor operates an Adam and Eve in Greenfield. He said East Longmeadow’s location is a prime spot for a second store.

“I thought it was time to expand into another area, and this seemed a very logical spot get along the Connecticut border and south western mass,” said Scott McGregor, owner of Adam and Eve in Greenfield. “My store would be lingerie the front half of it, the back half adult products. The public would never see it from the street.”

McGregor presented a letter of support for his expansion from the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce.

He told 22News he is also considering a location in Pittsfield.