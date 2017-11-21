Council of Churches hold annual Thanksgiving prayer service

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Christian Cathedral hosted the Council of Churches annual Thanksgiving prayer service Tuesday night.

The theme was “unity,” but the service also kicked off the council’s “fuel fund drive.”

“We can come together, whether you’re Islam, whether you’re Jewish, or Catholic or whatever denomination you are,” Archbishop Timothy Paul told 22News. “But then the common cause is helping people who have a need, and heat is very important this winter.”

The Council of Churches administers several programs for the less fortunate. Tuesday night’s focus was on their “emergency heating bill and fuel assistance” program.