The Connecticut Trolley Museum has their Winterfest coming up, so Manager Gina Maria Alimberti visited the show to preview the event!

Connecticut Trolley Museum Winterfest

58 North Road, East Windsor, CT 06088

Saturdays and Sundays in December (through December 23) 5:00pm-9:00pm

December 26-30: 5:00pm-9:00pm

For more information give them a call at (860) 627-6540 or visit their website here