City leaders approve state law to end aggressive panhandling in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke City Council unanimously approved a plan to curb aggressive panhandlers in the city.

Under the measure approved on Tuesday night, anyone who signals or stops a vehicle on a public way to ask for money could face a fine of $50.

That means both the panhandler as well as anyone who stops to give them money. The city’s will adopt the state law, and begin enforcing it.

One Holyoke resident said the number of panhandlers in the Holyoke has long been a problem the city needs to address.



“Times are hard right now, there’s a lot of homeless people, the rents are going up, people can afford to live at, so people are out here on the streets,” said Victor Nieves of Holyoke.

Section 17-A of Massachusetts’ state law also includes fines for ticket scalping on city streets.