Chicopee restaurant parking lot incident leads to 1 arrest, 2 court summons

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One woman was arrested and two others will be summonsed to court following an incident in the parking lot of a Chicopee restaurant Monday night.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News officers were called to a restaurant on Memorial Drive around 8:00 p.m. for a report of malicious damage. Two people there told officers the incident started when they were trying to park their car, but couldn’t because a woman, later identified as 39-year-old Rachel Rothman, was standing and blocking the spot.

The driver of the car allegedly rolled down the window to ask the Rothman to move, which led to an argument. Wilk said Rothman allegedly keyed the car, leaving a large scratch, before walking away.

The two people then told officers they got out of the car and followed Rothman to her car to take a picture of her license plate for documentation. Wilk said Rothman struck both the driver and passenger of the other car as she left the parking lot. They were treated for minor injuries.

Wilk said Chicopee police put out a “Be on the Lookout” alert to Northampton police after finding out Rothman’s car was registered to their city. Northampton police went to Rothman’s home and placed her under arrest. Wilk said Rothman told Northampton police that her car had also been damaged. Based on observations by Northampton police, the other two individuals involved in the incident are being summonsed to court for malicious damage.

Rothman is also facing a malicious damage charge, as well as two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash. She was released on $540 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Chicopee District Court Tuesday.

The names of the individuals summonsed to court are not releasable until the summons is officially issued by the court.