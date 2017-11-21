Chicopee police looking to identify individuals in connection to large fight

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are asking the public’s help in identifying several people who they call “persons of interest” in connection to a large disturbance outside a fast food restaurant on November 15.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk released surveillance photos taken of the individuals inside Wendy’s on Memorial Drive. Wilk told 22News a witness called the police department around 6:45 that night to report a fight outside between a large group of individuals in which a handgun might have been involved.

Wilk said everyone had already left before police got there.

Chicopee police detectives would like to speak with the individuals seen in the photos below. If you recognize them or have any information, you’re asked to call detectives at 413-594-1740 or use Text-A-Tip by texting “SOLVE CHICOPEE” to 274637.