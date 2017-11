It’s officially the holiday season with thanksgiving this week, so Judy Matt, President of the Spirit of Springfield, told us all about the many different holiday events going on right in Springfield!

Parade of the Big Balloons

Friday, November 24th

11am

Main Street from Lyman Street to Locust Street

spiritofspringfield.org

Bright Nights at Forest Park

November 22nd – January 1st

Sunday through Thursday – 5PM to 9PM

Friday, Saturday and Holidays – 5PM to 11PM

brightnights.org