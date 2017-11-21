Caught On Cam: Burning Boat Rescue

KEY WEST, Florida (NBC2) – Video of a dramatic rescue of a family swimming for their lives after their boat caught fire in the middle of the Gulf.

As the Key West Express was passing by, a Cape Coral man was on board and started recording.

Frank Klaput said just after 10 a.m. on Monday – halfway through the trip – the captain went on the intercom and said they had to stop because of a distressed boat nearby.

He said he saw the family jump off their boat and into the rough waves.

“You could see the flames and everything coming out. It looked like an engine fire,” Klaput described.

Klaput said the family swam towards them while holding on to a crab trap buoy. The Key West Express crew pulled them on board.

Klaput said the family is from Sarasota and were on their way back from a trip to the Keys.

He said they weren’t hurt and are on their way back home.

I talk to the man who was onboard the Key West Express when he took video of a family swimming for their lives. The story at 11 @NBC2 pic.twitter.com/XYQCuqeccO — Nestor Mato (@NestorMatoTV) November 21, 2017