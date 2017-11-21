Bright Nights opening for 23rd season Wednesday

(WWLP) – The bright lights will soon shine, as Bright Nights at Forest Park opens for its 23rd season on Wednesday.

The lights will come on at 5:00 p.m., and to celebrate, admission will be reduced to $6 Wednesday night. That’s the same price from Bright Night’s first season back in 1995.

Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt says that one of the things that makes Bright Nights special is the terrain of Forest Park, and the layout of the displays.

“When the man who designed Bright Nights, John Catenaci, he designed it like it was an act, like it was a play. You didn’t see the next thing until you got there, and that’s very true.”

Matt told 22News that the Seussland and leaping reindeer displays are among the most popular with visitors.

Bright Nights at Forest Park will run through New Year’s night.