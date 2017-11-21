Advisory board crafting regulations for Massachusetts marijuana industry

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cannabis Control Commission set several deadlines for themselves to draft regulations and hear from stakeholders. Under the current timeline, they’re set to publish regulations in March 2018.

The Cannabis Advisory Board is currently writing regulation recommendations for the Commission that will address public health and safety, social consumption and packaging of marijuana products.

The Commission set a timeline Tuesday that calls for the board to submit recommendations by the end of this month.

The Commission held several public hearings across the state last month, including one-each in Holyoke and Pittsfield, for the public to give input on future regulations.

“I’ve heard that people want this done on time and I think that we have to balance transparency with productivity and that’s just something that I’m concerned about that doing both is going to be very difficult given the time constraints on paper,” Jennifer Flanagan, of the Cannabis Control Commission said.

The Commission plans to hold public hearings on the draft regulations in February.