2 people facing charges after an attempt to steal over $3,200 worth of Apple Watches

EAST WINDSOR, CT. (WWLP) – A man and woman were arrested on Saturday after an attempt to steal over $3,200 worth of Apple watches at a Walmart, police say.

The East Windsor Police Department posted on their Facebook page that 51-year-old Curtis Belin of Middletown, CT, was charged with criminal attempt to commit larceny in the third degree, and 48-year-old Debra McCain of Indian Orchard, MA, was charged with weapons in a motor vehicle.

East Windsor Police said an employee at the Walmart store called officers around 6:30 a.m. reporting that Belin had forcibly broken into the Electronics Department storage cabinet behind the cashier counter and removed all of the Apple watches into a shopping cart.

Police say Belin covered the watches with clothes and when he realized he had been caught, he ditched the shopping cart while attempting to run out of the store.

Belin made his way to the front entrance of the store where he was arrested by police.

During their investigation, police say they realized McCain came into the store with Belin.

According to police, a black and silver BB gun which looked identical to a real gun was found on the floor of McCain’s car.

Belin is said to have over 40 arrests in Connecticut.

The two are scheduled to appear in Enfield Superior Court on November 28.