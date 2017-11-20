Woman killed in car accident in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was killed in a car accident in Orange Sunday night.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Orange Police Department, 30-year-old Kristina Ann Pickup, of Orange, died in the crash on Athol Road. She was the only person in the car at the time.

Orange police received a call about the accident around 8:00 p.m. Sunday. According to the news release, the caller reported that the driver was trapped inside the car.

Massachusetts State Police are working with the Orange Police Department to look into what led up to the crash.