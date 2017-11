WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A car caught on fire on I-91 South in West Springfield during the morning commute Monday.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Pollawit told 22News there were no injuries in the fire, but that the car is damaged beyond repair.

Pollawit said there was no crash, and that it appears the fire was caused by the car overheating.

The car has since been towed away from the highway.