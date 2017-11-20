‘Tis the season to protect your holiday package deliveries from thieves

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Local police departments are reminding residents: ‘Tis the season! As holiday shopping season approaches, so do the thieves.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that calls regarding package thefts from porches and front steps increase this time of the year.

Wilbraham police shared several tips on their Facebook page about how you can keep your packages safe from thieves:

Ask for a tracking number to know when your package is delivered

Use scheduling options (FedEx and USPS) to have your package delivered at a time you know you’ll be home

Request a signature for delivery so that the package cannot be left without someone there to sign for it

Leave a note specifying where you want the package delivered (back door, side door)

Have your packages delivered somewhere else (neighbor’s house, workplace)

Have your packages delivered to a retail store rather than your home

Have your packages sent to a UPS store for pickup

Both Chicopee and Wilbraham police are also reminding residents to call them if they see anyone suspicious in their neighborhood.

Chicopee police: 413-594-1700

Wilbraham police: 413-596-3837