Thanksgiving is the #1 day for house fires in Massachusetts

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – There are more house fires on Thanksgiving than any other single day in Massachusetts. 22News is working for you with how you can keep your house “fire-free” this holiday.

The best advice is to pay attention to what your cooking in the kitchen.

Thanksgiving is the Number 1 Day for home fires in Massachusetts. The main reason, unattended food, left cooking on the stove.

It’s normal to have a house full on Thanksgiving, and people tend to get distracted.

It’s simple reminders that can save your house, and the people in it from a house fire.

Keeping an eye on the stove when cooking, make sure your oven is set to the right temperature, and keep pot handles turned in and not hanging off.

A new, and sometimes dangerous trend has started for cooking turkey. “Deep Frying” turkey needs to be monitored carefully.

The East Longmeadow Fire Department told 22News why turkey fryers can become an issue on Thanksgiving. Captain Christopher Beecher, East Longmeadow Fire Department, told 22News, “Turkey fryers, so now we have some issues outside. Best thing we could tell you if your using a turkey fryer, don’t use it on your deck, don’t use it in your house or garage.”

Another possible fire hazard on Thanksgiving, fire places and chimneys. If you haven’t used your fireplace yet, its important to make sure your chimney is cleaned and inspected by a professional before you make that fire. Make sure your fire is out before you put the ashes outdoors, safely away from the house.

It’s a very good idea to keep a fire extinguisher handy in your kitchen.