Take a selfie with “Lucky” the lottery machine

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – The lottery terminal from the Pride Market in Chicopee that printed the Powerball ticket to the largest jackpot prize ever won on a single ticket in U.S. lottery history is going on a tour around Massachusetts!

The record-setting $758.7 million winning Powerball winning ticket was sold in Chicopee to Mavis Wanczyk in August.

According to Christian Teja of the State Lottery, “Lucky” the terminal is currently in the New Bedford Regional office, but next week, it’ll be in Springfield. The public can meet Lucky and take a photo with it.

The Massachusetts State Lottery Machine Tour Dates:

November 20-24 New Bedford Regional Office, 200 Theodore H. Rice Boulevard (closed Thanksgiving)

November 27 – December 1 Springfield Regional Office, 20 Fort Street

December 4-8 Worcester Regional Office, 151 West Boylston Drive

December 11-15 Woburn Regional Office, 11 Cummings Park

December 18-22 Braintree Headquarters, 60 Columbian Street

