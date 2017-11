SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 23rd season of Bright Nights at Forest Park is just two days away.

The park officially opens at 5 p.m. Wednesday night.

That’s when they’ll flip the switch to turn on more than 650,000 lights that illuminate the three-mile tour.

Bright Nights will remain open through January 1.

The annual holiday tradition is organized by the Spirit of Springfield. Each year, they entertain about 200,000 visitors at Bright Nights.