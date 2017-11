CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a new take on the classic Italian calzone!

Blogger Dan Whalen from TheFoodInMyBeard.com is here to show us how to make a cheesy sausage and jalapeno cornbread calzone.

It’s a delicious dish to spice up your Thanksgiving feast.

Watch Mass Appeal at 11 on 22News and at 1 on the CW Springfield.