Smith College helping hurricane affected students in Puerto Rico continue education

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A local college is offering students from Puerto Rico a lifeline to continue their education.



Smith College says the opportunity is open to both women and men from the University of Puerto Rico who are looking to continue their education while the recover from the Hurricane.



It’s a new visiting student program. The students are invited to apply for free for the Spring 2018 semester.



They’ll receive tuition, room and board, and a $1,600 stipend to cover the cost of books, personal expenses and travel costs.

“Keep working toward their degree and something similar that we did after Hurricane Katrina with students from New Orleans,” said Karen Kristof, Senior Associate Director of Admission at Smith College told 22News. “Giving them an opportunity to continue their education. We feel excited about what these students could bring to our classroom and to our residential houses.”

The deadline to apply for the visiting student program in December 6. You can contact the Smith College admissions office to learn more.

Smith says it would be helpful to make a copy of your transcript. They anticipate enrolling about half a dozen students.