Radio host walking 43 miles from Springfield to Greenfield to help the hungry

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monte’s March, an annual march against hunger through the Pioneer Valley, will begin Monday morning at 7 a.m. in Springfield.

Radio host Monte Belmonte from 93.9 The River leads the 43 mile, two-day march each year from Springfield to Greenfield. Along the way, Belmonte will push a shopping cart; urging listeners make donations to The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

Congressman Jim McGovern and The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts’s Executive Director Andrew Morehouse are making the march from Springfield to Greenfield.

Senator Eric Lesser, Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos, State Rep. Aaron Vega, Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz and Greenfield Mayor William Martin are scheduled to take part in portions of the march.

Over the last 7 years, “Monte’s March” has raised nearly $600,000, providing more than 1.8 million meals to people in need across the Pioneer Valley.

Those wishing to make a donation to The Food Bank can call 888-323-4673 or donate online by clicking here.

The march will start at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, located at 3 Rutland Street in Springfield, Ma.