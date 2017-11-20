Protecting your delivered packages during the holiday season

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Local police departments are reminding residents to take steps to keep their packages from getting stolen this holiday season.

The Wilbraham Police Department shared several tips on their Facebook page to keep from having holiday gifts stolen right from your front steps.

The police department recommended asking for tracking numbers to know when to expect a package, asking that a signature be required for delivery, or using scheduling options to know it will be delivered while you’re home.

“Usually when I order I try to be around for it, I don’t have them leave it on the porch,” Sherkhan Delaney of Holyoke told 22News. “Whatever you ordered, you really wanted, so for somebody to just blatantly take it, it’s crazy.”

Wilbraham police also recommended having packages delivered to UPS or FedEx stores for pickup.