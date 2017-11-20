Preview Supergirl – Wake Up

(CW) – Executive Producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner talk about the latest episode of Supergirl.

When Winn (Jeremy Jordan) and the team discover an alien ship has crash landed deep underwater beneath National City, Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is called in to investigate. Meanwhile, Hank (David Harewood) attempts to bond with his father, Myr’nn (guest star Carl Lumbly). Samantha (Odette Annable), eager for some understanding of the changes she has been experiencing, looks to her estranged mother, Patricia Arias (guest star Betty Buckley), for answers.

Chad Lowe directed the episode written by Gabriel Llanas and Anna Musky-Goldwyn. (#307). The episode airs on November 20, 2017.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Connect with SUPERGIRL Online:

Visit SUPERGIRL WEBSITE: http://cwtv.com/shows/supergirl

Like SUPERGIRL on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSupergirl/

Follow SUPERGIRL on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/TheCWSupergirl

Follow SUPERGIRL on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/supergirlcw/

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/