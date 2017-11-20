Peter Pan Bus Lines to relocate to Union Station

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Peter Pan Bus Lines will soon have a new home in the heart of Springfield’s transportation hub.

The owner of the company, Peter Picknelly, announced Monday it’ll be moving its corporate headquarters out of its landmark building on Main Street, and into Union Station. “We’re on the 5-yard line of selling our building, and we’ll be moving our corporate offices here to occupy the third floor, and one third of this office building.”

The move marks a pivotal point for Union Station. Once Peter Pan occupies the entire third floor, 65% of Union Station’s office and retail space will be leased out.

Kevin Kennedy, Springfield’s Chief Development Officer told 22News, Peter Pan will bring more than 100 employees with them, something that could help boost business. “Behind you are some retail outlets, a Subway, Dunkin Donuts, and convenience store; bringing 100 more employees into the building is good for the local retail that’s in the building.”

Many passengers, including Alden Rutter of Belchertown, are also welcoming the change. “I think it’s great. I worked 27 years for Peter Pan Bus Lines, so I’m very interested in what’s taking place. ”

Peter Pan signed a 5-year, $1.6 million lease at Union Station. They’re expected to relocate by spring of 2018.