Peter Pan Bus Lines to move executive offices to Union Station

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Peter Pan Bus Lines has finalized their lease to move their executive offices to Union Station.

The announcement was made Monday morning at Union Station, where Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was joined by Congressman Richard Neal and President of Peter Pan Bus Lines Peter Picknelly. The lease agreement has a potential for 20 years with a five-year initial term.

“This is a key tenant announcement that will spur even more movement into our Union Station,” Sarno said. “To Peter Picknelly and Peter Pan, their continued belief and investment in their hometown is unquestioned and deeply appreciated.”

According to a news release sent to 22News by the mayor’s office, Peter Pan’s 100 employees will occupy the entire third floor of Union Station, bringing the total occupancy of the facility to 65 percent.

Peter Pan Bus Lines have been operating out of the newly-renovated Union Station since September. .

The Springfield Redevelopment Authority will continue to search for more interested tenants to fill the remaining office and retail space inside Union Station.