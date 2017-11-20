Pet Corner: Watson

Name: Watson

Breed: Cat

Age: 2 years, 5 months

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Watson was a stray cat on Cape Cod. He was found in South Yarmouth, specifically. This handsome fellow is very friendly and comes right up to say hello to visitors in his colony room. Watson has that charming mix of confidence and curiosity found in young adult kitties, and he will be a terrific companion. Come meet him at Dakin in Springfield.

Events/Other Topics

Black Fur-iday is Coming on November 24!

Dakin always has a reduced adoption fee event the day after Thanksgiving and this year is no exception! On Friday, November 24, we will have select adult cats with $5 adoption fees, and any “small” animal (non-cat or non-dog) can be yours for 50% off their adoption fee for that one day only! Doors open at 12:30 p.m. at both our Springfield and Leverett Adoption Centers. Enjoy refreshments, shopping at our Diamonds in the Ruff Thrift Shoppe in Springfield, plus “going home” photos being taken of adopters and more. This event is made possible by ASPCA and Steve Lewis Subaru.

