Northampton Police Department giving away 500 free gun locks

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Police Department has about 500 free gun locks available.

To get one, just show up at the records bureau any time between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The locks were provided to the police through ChildSafe, a nationwide program that works to educate the community on how to handle and store weapons and reduce accidents.

Northampton Police Captain John Cartledge told 22News it’s especially important if you live with kids, “Keeping everyone safe, especially if there are firarms in your home. If you have children, it’s something to definitely be aware of. So these locks provide an extra layer of security for firearms.”

To use the lock, you can either insert it through the stock or the chamber mechanism to disable your firearm.

It comes with a set of keys. It is not a trigger lock.

Project ChildSafe has distributed more than 37-million of these gun locks and firearm safety kits since 2003.