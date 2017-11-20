Moore accuser steps forward

(NBC News) Leigh Corfman, the first accuser to step forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, spoke about her experience Monday on “The Today Show.”

Corfman described her date with Moore when she just 14 years old, and he was 32.

“During course of that, he removed my clothing. He left room and came back in wearing his white underwear. He touched me over my clothing – what was left of it – and he tried to get me to touch him as well,” Corfman said.

Moore is forcefully denying all allegations, calling them “political lies.”

Meanwhile, Senator Al Franken remains out of sight amidst a new allegation. Days after radio host Leeann Tweeden accused him of forcibly kissing and groping her, another woman, Lindsay Menz, tweeted last week that Franken grabbed her in 2010 while the two were taking a picture at the Minnesota State Fair.

